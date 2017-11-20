Fiji Time: 7:47 PM on Monday 20 November

Ministry works to better aquaculture services in Macuata

LUKE RAWALAI
Monday, November 20, 2017

Update: 2:51PM FIJI'S Ministry of Fisheries is trying its best to better its services to aquaculture farmers in Macuata.

A report from the Ministry of Fisheries office to the Macuata Provincial Council revealed that the Tilapia hatchery in Dreketi was progressing well. 

The report stated that the ministry was currently working with two tilapia fish farmers who were both in Nadogo. 

At present, the Department of Fisheries in the North was also working with women groups who were actively involved in seaweed cultivation.   

