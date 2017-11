/ Front page / News

Update: 2:37PM OUTGOING West Divisional Police Commander Marika Yalimaiwai will officially surrender his portfolio to Deputy Divisional Police Commander West Superintendent Abdul Khan in a handing over ceremony in Lautoka tomorrow afternoon.

Mr Yalimai will depart the Western Divisional office to take up a senior role at the Fiji Police Force in Suva.

ACP Yalimaiwai took up the post of Divisional Commander West in 2013.