/ Front page / News

Update: 2:28PM A 42-YEAR-old woman is admitted at Fiji's Colonial War Memorial Hospital after she was found unconscious in a pool of blood inside her flat.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said the woman was discovered by her landlord who was alarmed by a scream he had heard.

The woman was rushed to Nausori Health Center and then transferred to Suva.

Details are sketchy and Police have begun investigations.