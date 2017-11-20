Tsunami watch for Fiji

/ Front page / News

Update: 12:51PM THERE is a tsunami watch issued for coastal low lying areas of Fiji after a major earthquake occurred in New Caledonia at 11:44 am today.

The Seismology Unit of Fiji's Mineral Resources department, together with the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC), reported that the 7.0 magnitude earthquake occurred at a depth of 10km.

The public particularly all residents on low lying coastal areas have been advised to take necessary precautions and be on alert for the next available updates to prepare if a real threat exists within three hours of tsunami arrival.