Fiji Time: 7:47 PM on Monday 20 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Tsunami watch for Fiji

ALISI VUCAGO
Monday, November 20, 2017

Update: 12:51PM THERE is a tsunami watch issued for coastal low lying areas of Fiji after a major earthquake occurred in New Caledonia at 11:44 am today.

The Seismology Unit of Fiji's Mineral Resources department, together with the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC), reported that the 7.0 magnitude earthquake occurred at a depth of 10km.

The public particularly all residents on low lying coastal areas have been advised to take necessary precautions and be on alert for the next available updates to prepare if a real threat exists within three hours of tsunami arrival.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62050.6015
JPY 55.545452.5454
GBP 0.36760.3596
EUR 0.41340.4014
NZD 0.71590.6829
AUD 0.64370.6187
USD 0.48830.4713

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 20th, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Tsunami watch for Fiji
  2. Fiji Bati requests for continued prayers
  3. Resort schooner sinks, passengers and crew safe
  4. Schooling in tents
  5. Tura's mountain
  6. Drug raid ends in arrest
  7. FSC 'technically insolvent', says NFP leader
  8. RKSOB lead fight against prostate
  9. Power abounds at COP23
  10. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

Top Stories this Week

  1. Fiji places second for Miss World 2017 talent Wednesday (15 Nov)
  2. COP23: France invite for Timoci Friday (17 Nov)
  3. Students holiday fares clarified Tuesday (14 Nov)
  4. Where there's a will... Thursday (16 Nov)
  5. Stunningly impressive Tuesday (14 Nov)
  6. Walker brothers' radar focuses on Fiji Bati kingpin Friday (17 Nov)
  7. Bati-mania Tuesday (14 Nov)
  8. Tighten defence Wednesday (15 Nov)
  9. 'God first' Sunday (19 Nov)
  10. Timoci opens COP23 Thursday (16 Nov)