Weather watch: Low pressure move towards group

ALISI VUCAGO
Monday, November 20, 2017

Update: 12:25PM A TROUGH of low pressure is moving towards the group from the West and is expected to affect the group until Friday.

In its bulletin issued this morning, the National Weather Forecasting Centre in Nadi anticipates some showers over the eastern parts in the interior of the larger islands.

Elsewhere, cloudy periods with afternoon or evening showers and thunderstorms.

Tomorrow for the Fiji group, occasional showers over most places with isolated afternoon or evening thunderstorms and heavy falls.

For mariners, moderate to rough seas and moderate southerly swells.








