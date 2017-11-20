Policy development for older persons' income security

/ Front page / News

Update: 12:13PM GOVERNMENT officials from around the Pacific gathered in Nadi last week to build capacity on developing appropriate policy responses to enhancing income security for older persons.

The training initiated from the statistics that shows the Fijian population older than 60 years made up 9.6 per cent of the population in 2015, and is estimated to rise to 19.9 per cent in 2050.

A statement by the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) said the Pacific's young people today would be the group of older persons in 2050 and while the ageing process in Pacific island countries had been slower than in other parts of the world, rapid fertility declines meant that the percentage of older persons in the Pacific was still expected to double by 2050.

"The course trained pension experts in design, implementation, reform, and management of effective and efficient schemes of income security for older persons," it stated.

"It provided advanced knowledge and capacities for the analysis and redesign of current systems, based on a wide breadth of comprehensive examples, with the aim of developing an international perspective on pension issues through comparative analysis and sharing experiences of other schemes.

"Participants learned about the various schemes currently used in Pacific island countries, and explored issues of financial sustainability and greater inclusion of society in these schemes."

The training course was attended by government officials and staff of Provident Funds of Fiji, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, and Tuvalu, as well as the Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat.

It was jointly provided by UN-ESCAP and the ILO's International Training Centre.