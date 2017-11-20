Fiji Time: 7:47 PM on Monday 20 November

Young voices at music awards

Avneel Chand
Monday, November 20, 2017

YOUNG artistes below the age of 18 competed with some big names of the local music industry and won awards at the Procera Music Awards function on Friday night.

Among the young winners was Shaanal Divesh, 16.

The student of Labasa College felt fortunate to be the recipient of the new talent Hindi kirtan category.

"My inspiration was listening to kirtans by the local artiste example Avinesh Chand and I feel happy and fortunate to win this award," he said.

Meanwhile, the new talent iTaukei category award was bagged by 13-year-old Mosese Baledrokadroka.

The young singer could not make it to receive his award, however, he was represented by his aunt who said she was proud and thanked God for blessing the family with a talented boy.

List of winners:

* Special Recognition Hindi Bhajan -Umesh Sharma

* Special Recognition iTaukei - Dr Jone Senibici

* New Talent Hindi Kirtan- Shaanal Divesh

* New Talent iTaukei -Mosese Baledrokadroka

* Best Composer -Joseva Levu

* Best Gospel -3rd Covenant

* Best Recording Engineer -Ariu Saranuku

* Best Tamil Kirtan -Shiv Shekar

* Best Pachra Album -Salend Prasad Pinky

qBest Entertainer iTaukei -Suliasi Uluilakeba

* Best Entertainer In Hindi Stage Bhajan -Anmol Chand

* Best Critic Award Vude- Kerry Damudamu

* Top Artist Award Best In Lok Geet -Madhu Lata Pratap and Shelin Kumar

* Top Artist Kirtan- Nitin Nilesh

* Top Artist In Sigidrigi- Drodrolagi Kei Nautosolo

* Top Artist In Bhajan -Ajesh Ram Jesh

* Top Artist Vude -Savu Ni Delai Lomai








