Classics full house

+ Enlarge this image Former Black Rose band members (from left) Nemani Vanua, Freddy Kado and Jim Ratusila during the Tribute to the Classics at the Grand Pacific Hotel on Saturday night. Picture: JONA KONATACI

NOT a single seat was empty at the Tribute to the Classics event held at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva on Saturday night.

The evening, which was dedicated to celebrating local classics, saw bands such as the Black Rose return after a break of about 16 years.

Organiser of the event Talei Draunibaka said the event was basically to acknowledge the works of artistes who had left a mark.

"It is basically paying homage to artistes before us, that we are going back to 70 years ago when they wrote the song and this is a way for us to say thank you," she said.

She said apart from paying homage to artistes, the event also tried to showcase traditional charts.