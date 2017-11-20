Fiji Time: 7:46 PM on Monday 20 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Classics full house

Avneel Chand
Monday, November 20, 2017

NOT a single seat was empty at the Tribute to the Classics event held at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva on Saturday night.

The evening, which was dedicated to celebrating local classics, saw bands such as the Black Rose return after a break of about 16 years.

Organiser of the event Talei Draunibaka said the event was basically to acknowledge the works of artistes who had left a mark.

"It is basically paying homage to artistes before us, that we are going back to 70 years ago when they wrote the song and this is a way for us to say thank you," she said.

She said apart from paying homage to artistes, the event also tried to showcase traditional charts.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62050.6015
JPY 55.545452.5454
GBP 0.36760.3596
EUR 0.41340.4014
NZD 0.71590.6829
AUD 0.64370.6187
USD 0.48830.4713

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 20th, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Tsunami watch for Fiji
  2. Fiji Bati requests for continued prayers
  3. Resort schooner sinks, passengers and crew safe
  4. Schooling in tents
  5. Tura's mountain
  6. Drug raid ends in arrest
  7. FSC 'technically insolvent', says NFP leader
  8. RKSOB lead fight against prostate
  9. Power abounds at COP23
  10. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

Top Stories this Week

  1. Fiji places second for Miss World 2017 talent Wednesday (15 Nov)
  2. COP23: France invite for Timoci Friday (17 Nov)
  3. Students holiday fares clarified Tuesday (14 Nov)
  4. Where there's a will... Thursday (16 Nov)
  5. Stunningly impressive Tuesday (14 Nov)
  6. Walker brothers' radar focuses on Fiji Bati kingpin Friday (17 Nov)
  7. Bati-mania Tuesday (14 Nov)
  8. Tighten defence Wednesday (15 Nov)
  9. 'God first' Sunday (19 Nov)
  10. Timoci opens COP23 Thursday (16 Nov)