Tomu, aspiring mechanic

Avneel Chand
Monday, November 20, 2017

SEEKING inspiration from his uncle, Tomu Vakalevusoro made the decision to enrol at Monfort Boys' Town.

The young boy who studied to be a motor vehicle mechanic was announced the dux of the institution at their graduation ceremony on Saturday.

Vakalevusoro, 17, thanked God and advised students of the school to study hard.

"My uncle, who studied here before he

encouraged, me to come here. I am very happy and I want to dedicate this to the Almighty God for giving me the courage and wisdom to complete my study," he said.

His mother, Vitalina Vakalevusoro said she always advised him to follow

his dreams.

"I was very happy because as a mother I already told him I don't want to force you if you don't want to carry on school, you just have to follow your dreams," she said.

"He just wanted to come here and two of my brothers are ex-Monfort too and they are the ones who told him about this school."








