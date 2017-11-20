Male ego hurdle

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Prostate Cancer advocate Jope Tuivanuavou delivers his address to National Fire Authority staff members during the prostate cancer awareness at Walu Bay yesterday. Picture: RAMA

MALE ego is a challenge health personnel face when testing men for prostate cancer, says Ministry of Health and Medical Services Central/Eastern division advocacy program officer, Andrew Prasad.

Mr Prasad said men tend to be quiet and not talk about the issues they faced in their reproductive organs.

"One reason we can say the challenge we face with prostate screening is the male ego. You know what male ego is. When men have something to do with their reproductive organ they don't come out openly to discuss with medical officers or health personnel," he said.

"So what happens is they suffer silently and when they come to an advanced stage they die a terrible death. This happens to all people who suffer from cancer silently. "

Mr Prasad also stressed the importance of advocating the importance of getting tested.

"The other issue that we want from Ministry of Health point of view is that awareness is important and also going out and doing your testing is very important as well."

He made the comments in a presentation to the Suva Golden Oldies Rugby Club and the Fiji Cancer Society on prostate cancer at the National Fire Authority (NFA) headquarters in Walu Bay, Suva on Friday.