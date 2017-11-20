Fiji Time: 7:46 PM on Monday 20 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Male ego hurdle

Avneel Chand
Monday, November 20, 2017

MALE ego is a challenge health personnel face when testing men for prostate cancer, says Ministry of Health and Medical Services Central/Eastern division advocacy program officer, Andrew Prasad.

Mr Prasad said men tend to be quiet and not talk about the issues they faced in their reproductive organs.

"One reason we can say the challenge we face with prostate screening is the male ego. You know what male ego is. When men have something to do with their reproductive organ they don't come out openly to discuss with medical officers or health personnel," he said.

"So what happens is they suffer silently and when they come to an advanced stage they die a terrible death. This happens to all people who suffer from cancer silently. "

Mr Prasad also stressed the importance of advocating the importance of getting tested.

"The other issue that we want from Ministry of Health point of view is that awareness is important and also going out and doing your testing is very important as well."

He made the comments in a presentation to the Suva Golden Oldies Rugby Club and the Fiji Cancer Society on prostate cancer at the National Fire Authority (NFA) headquarters in Walu Bay, Suva on Friday.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62050.6015
JPY 55.545452.5454
GBP 0.36760.3596
EUR 0.41340.4014
NZD 0.71590.6829
AUD 0.64370.6187
USD 0.48830.4713

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 20th, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Tsunami watch for Fiji
  2. Fiji Bati requests for continued prayers
  3. Resort schooner sinks, passengers and crew safe
  4. Schooling in tents
  5. Tura's mountain
  6. Drug raid ends in arrest
  7. FSC 'technically insolvent', says NFP leader
  8. RKSOB lead fight against prostate
  9. Power abounds at COP23
  10. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

Top Stories this Week

  1. Fiji places second for Miss World 2017 talent Wednesday (15 Nov)
  2. COP23: France invite for Timoci Friday (17 Nov)
  3. Students holiday fares clarified Tuesday (14 Nov)
  4. Where there's a will... Thursday (16 Nov)
  5. Stunningly impressive Tuesday (14 Nov)
  6. Walker brothers' radar focuses on Fiji Bati kingpin Friday (17 Nov)
  7. Bati-mania Tuesday (14 Nov)
  8. Tighten defence Wednesday (15 Nov)
  9. 'God first' Sunday (19 Nov)
  10. Timoci opens COP23 Thursday (16 Nov)