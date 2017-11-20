Fiji Time: 7:47 PM on Monday 20 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Free cancer check

Avneel Chand
Monday, November 20, 2017

PACIFIC Specialist Healthcare has taken the effort to raise awareness on cancer and provide free screenings to detect the killer disease.

On Saturday, the company's medical staff were at Subrails Furniture Centre Ltd on Nina St in Suva to provide free screenings.

Pacific Specialist Healthcare's marketing manager Ritesh Kumar said the free clinic at the furniture shop was a good way to create awareness.

"What we are doing is creating awareness on cancer and providing free screening for prostate cancer and for women as well. What we see is that people are very negligent with their health and need to take a more proactive approach," he said.

Meanwhile, the branch manager of Subrail's Nina St outlet, Nilesh Kumar, said it was a win-win situation for both organisations.

"By having this in our branch creates the awareness among members of the public to have free checkup and in another way it attracts people to come in to our shop for the promotion so it is a two-way promotion," he said.

"It is good for the public to come and have a free checkup. We are going to promote it in our shop for them. We will organise them in all the branches in Fiji to promote awareness."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62050.6015
JPY 55.545452.5454
GBP 0.36760.3596
EUR 0.41340.4014
NZD 0.71590.6829
AUD 0.64370.6187
USD 0.48830.4713

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 20th, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Tsunami watch for Fiji
  2. Fiji Bati requests for continued prayers
  3. Resort schooner sinks, passengers and crew safe
  4. Schooling in tents
  5. Tura's mountain
  6. Drug raid ends in arrest
  7. FSC 'technically insolvent', says NFP leader
  8. RKSOB lead fight against prostate
  9. Power abounds at COP23
  10. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

Top Stories this Week

  1. Fiji places second for Miss World 2017 talent Wednesday (15 Nov)
  2. COP23: France invite for Timoci Friday (17 Nov)
  3. Students holiday fares clarified Tuesday (14 Nov)
  4. Where there's a will... Thursday (16 Nov)
  5. Stunningly impressive Tuesday (14 Nov)
  6. Walker brothers' radar focuses on Fiji Bati kingpin Friday (17 Nov)
  7. Bati-mania Tuesday (14 Nov)
  8. Tighten defence Wednesday (15 Nov)
  9. 'God first' Sunday (19 Nov)
  10. Timoci opens COP23 Thursday (16 Nov)