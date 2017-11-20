Free cancer check

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Pacific specialist healthcare representatives carry out checks for customers of Subrails Furniture Centre in Nina St on Saturday. Picture: AVNEEL CHAND

PACIFIC Specialist Healthcare has taken the effort to raise awareness on cancer and provide free screenings to detect the killer disease.

On Saturday, the company's medical staff were at Subrails Furniture Centre Ltd on Nina St in Suva to provide free screenings.

Pacific Specialist Healthcare's marketing manager Ritesh Kumar said the free clinic at the furniture shop was a good way to create awareness.

"What we are doing is creating awareness on cancer and providing free screening for prostate cancer and for women as well. What we see is that people are very negligent with their health and need to take a more proactive approach," he said.

Meanwhile, the branch manager of Subrail's Nina St outlet, Nilesh Kumar, said it was a win-win situation for both organisations.

"By having this in our branch creates the awareness among members of the public to have free checkup and in another way it attracts people to come in to our shop for the promotion so it is a two-way promotion," he said.

"It is good for the public to come and have a free checkup. We are going to promote it in our shop for them. We will organise them in all the branches in Fiji to promote awareness."