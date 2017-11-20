Miss World Fiji does well

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Miss World Fiji Nanise Rainima (left) with fellow contestants. Picture: SUPPLIED

MISS World Fiji Nanise Rainima believes she has represented her country well and to the best of her ability at the world event.

She was among 118 contestants vying for the Miss World title.

Miss India Manushi Chhillar was crowned Miss World 2017 yesterday.

By representing Fiji at the event, Ms Rainima also created history by being the first Fijian to be placed second in the talent category and was also placed in the top 20 of the Beauty with the Purpose category.

"For many of us it didn't feel like a competition because we weren't competing with each other but ourselves and I'm proud and blessed to participate without pretending to be someone else but myself," she said.