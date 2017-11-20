Fiji Time: 7:46 PM on Monday 20 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Miss World Fiji does well

Mere Naleba
Monday, November 20, 2017

MISS World Fiji Nanise Rainima believes she has represented her country well and to the best of her ability at the world event.

She was among 118 contestants vying for the Miss World title.

Miss India Manushi Chhillar was crowned Miss World 2017 yesterday.

By representing Fiji at the event, Ms Rainima also created history by being the first Fijian to be placed second in the talent category and was also placed in the top 20 of the Beauty with the Purpose category.

"For many of us it didn't feel like a competition because we weren't competing with each other but ourselves and I'm proud and blessed to participate without pretending to be someone else but myself," she said.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62050.6015
JPY 55.545452.5454
GBP 0.36760.3596
EUR 0.41340.4014
NZD 0.71590.6829
AUD 0.64370.6187
USD 0.48830.4713

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 20th, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Tsunami watch for Fiji
  2. Fiji Bati requests for continued prayers
  3. Resort schooner sinks, passengers and crew safe
  4. Schooling in tents
  5. Tura's mountain
  6. Drug raid ends in arrest
  7. FSC 'technically insolvent', says NFP leader
  8. RKSOB lead fight against prostate
  9. Power abounds at COP23
  10. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

Top Stories this Week

  1. Fiji places second for Miss World 2017 talent Wednesday (15 Nov)
  2. COP23: France invite for Timoci Friday (17 Nov)
  3. Students holiday fares clarified Tuesday (14 Nov)
  4. Where there's a will... Thursday (16 Nov)
  5. Stunningly impressive Tuesday (14 Nov)
  6. Walker brothers' radar focuses on Fiji Bati kingpin Friday (17 Nov)
  7. Bati-mania Tuesday (14 Nov)
  8. Tighten defence Wednesday (15 Nov)
  9. 'God first' Sunday (19 Nov)
  10. Timoci opens COP23 Thursday (16 Nov)