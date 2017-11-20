Party talks governance

/ Front page / News

PROMINENT civil society leader Jone Dakuvula says regular elections and the existence of non-government institutions are important in a democracy.

Speaking on the subject of transparency, accountability and governance during the Fiji Labour Party annual convention in Suva on Saturday, Mr Dakuvula described such institutions are civil society organisations, independent news media, effective political parties and auditors.

"Non-government institutions are important to the accountability of leaders in Government," he said.

"Also important are independent universities that conduct research, publish and comment publicly the concerns of people, including the decisions and activities of government."

Mr Dakuvula also emphasised that openness, accountability and honesty define transparency.