Resort schooner sinks, passengers and crew safe

Kalesi Mele
Monday, November 20, 2017

THE owners of Volivoli Beach Resort in Rakiraki have launched an investigation into the sinking of the resort's diving schooner last week during one of its cruises.

A statement from the resort said passengers on board the Fiji Siren were safe when the incident occurred.

"No guest or crew member was injured during this incident and we commend the actions of our team for following our stringent training protocols which resulted in the swift evacuation and handling of the situation," the statement read.

The resort has tour packages for guests on board the Fiji Siren, taking them through the Vatu-i-Ra Passage for dives at the Namena Marine Reserve. It also provides trips to the Lomaiviti Group for dives at Gau and Wakaya.

Radio New Zealand reported that the four-year-old schooner had struck an object in the early morning that ruptured the hull.

The crew fought through the night to pump water from the hull, but the decision was made to eventually evacuate the ship.








