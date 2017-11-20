RKSOB lead fight against prostate

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image RKS Old Boys Lautoka president Inoke Vosailagi (left) leads the march in Lautoka. Picture: REINAL CHAND

MEMBERS of the Ratu Kadavulevu School Old Boys association in Lautoka have made a commitment to get screened for prostate cancer after their participation in the Movember march on Saturday in Lautoka City.

RKSOB Lautoka branch president Inoke Vosailagi said men in the country possessed limited knowledge of prostate cancer and it was crucial more awareness was created on the issue.

Their participation in cancer awareness campaigns have largely stemmed from personal experiences.

"The spouse of one of our members had recently passed away from breast cancer," said Mr Vosailagi.

"It wasn't until she died that we were informed that she had suffered from the ailment.

"It was from there that we started actively participating in breast cancer awareness campaigns."

Mr Vosailagi said his family was also supportive of the campaign because his daughter had intraocular melanoma, more commonly referred to as eye cancer.

"Ever since my daughter Sera was little we have had to travel overseas for her treatments, so this isn't just about telling others it's an issue.

"It's a lot closer to home for some of us.

"Members of the association had all contributed earlier in the year towards the cause.

"We were grateful for the opportunity to learn more about prostate cancer on Saturday.

"I think our personal experiences have prompted us to have screenings.

"We have made appointments with the doctors and each day from next week two of our members will go for screenings.

"Next year we want to be able to get more of our men to participate on a national scale.

"This is just the beginning for us," said Mr Vosailagi.