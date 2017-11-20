Groups assist needy

/ Front page / News

A charity organisation is working to assist the unfortunate in rural communities in the Western Division.

Formed three months ago, Grog Masters has been assisting communities and individuals with financial difficulties.

Founder Amol Kumar said they established the group with a few like-minded friends.

"It wasn't until we got a Facebook page running that we received much more interest in our initiatives," he said.

The group now has more than 5000 members who actively contribute to the cause.

"We are also sponsored, but whatever little contributions people can give is welcomed," said Mr Kumar.

For Children's Day early last week, Grog Masters distributed food to students of Saru Mahatma Gandhi Memorial School in Lautoka.

Mr Kumar said they also contributed funds to help a woman with cancer to travel overseas for much-needed treatment.