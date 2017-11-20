Fiji Time: 7:47 PM on Monday 20 November

Cyclone hoax dismissed

Kalesi Mele
Monday, November 20, 2017

THE Fiji Meteorological Service has urged members of the public to dismiss any information about an impeding cyclone unless it comes from them.

This is after images of a Tropical Depression and possible cyclone forming had been circulated on social media.

The Fiji Meteorological Service says the information is false.

"The images are from one of the mainstream media sites and someone has circulated it creating the notion that it's recent," FMS said.

"The image is actually from May earlier in the year.

"There is no cyclone forming and we urge the public to refrain from circulating old images."








