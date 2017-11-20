Fiji Time: 7:46 PM on Monday 20 November

Mill ends crushing

Serafina Silaitoga
Monday, November 20, 2017

THE Labasa sugar mill crushed 675,700 tonnes of cane by end of business yesterday as it closed another crushing season.

The mill also produced 70,281 tonnes of sugar for this year's season.

Last year, the mill produced 73,181 tonnes of sugar and crushed 653,353 tonnes of cane.

This year, the mill crushed 9.5 tonnes of cane to produce 8.9 tonnes of sugar (TCTS).

Mill manager Karia Christopher thanked his team for their hard work and dedication during the season. He said their commitment had helped achieve positive results. Mr Christopher encouraged them to keep up the good work as God would always reward the faithful.

In closing the season, Macuata chief Ratu Ilisaniti Malodali told the FSC team that he only reached Class 8 education.

"But I have travelled places and got promoted to higher postions of Government because I always have the passion to serve people," he said. "You may have a degree from your studies or very high qualified workers but if you lack the attitude of serving people and live the principles of God, you won't enjoy work.

"Most times, I don't ask for overtime pay because I know the God we serve will always reward us."

Ratu Ilisaniti urged the workers to remain positive and have the passion to serve canefarmers and their needs.








