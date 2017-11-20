Drug raid ends in arrest

/ Front page / News

A DRUG raid in Cakaudrove has resulted in the seizure of dried leaves, uprooting of plants believed to be marijuana and the arrest of a man.

A team of police officers uprooted 11 plants with average height of 1.5 metres.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said the plants were uprooted from the areas of Wailevu, Uluikou and Savusavu.

"We recorded two cases over this past week and upon information, a team of officers uprooted 11 green plants believed to be marijuana from a nearby bush," she said.

"The drugs have been seized and we are awaiting analysis."

Ms Naisoro said police in Taveuni arrested a man who was allegedly found in possession of 15 "bullets" (small packs) of marijuana.

"This happened at Nalele settlement where a team of officers acted upon receiving information and arrested a man," she said.

"The team also found four stems of dried leaves believed to be marijuana and the drugs have been seized awaiting analysis.

"The suspect remains in custody."