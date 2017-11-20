Emotional moment for Monfort graduate students

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Graduates of Montfort Boys Town in Savusavu on Saturday. Picture: SERAFINA SILAITOGA

IT was an emotional moment for 32 graduates of Montfort Boys Town in Savusavu as they shed tears of farewell after their graduation in Savusavu on Saturday.

School dux Mikaele Loabuka described their final school day as a moving moment for the graduates.

The Naweni lad, who scooped two awards, including the best Automotive Mechanical Student, believes their two years together under the disciplined guidance of the Catholic Montfort Brothers had strengthened their characters.

"It's not easy time to farewell each other and this happened every year but we are grateful to the Catholic Brothers for instilling in us discipline because that has made us stronger," he said.

In awarding the certificates, Northern education officer Salemo Drokamaisau urged the students to keep striving for the best.

"You have accomplished a major milestone and with those certificates and lifelong skills that will take you a long way in life," he said.

"This graduation should not be just a personal commitment but a work of pride because you worked hard to get to this day.

"Receiving certificates is a wonderful tool in this world and one that opens many doors of opportunities."

Mr Drokamaisau said graduating was part of a journey in life. He urged them to continue with their studies and aim higher in life.