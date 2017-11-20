FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

/ Front page / News

BEACHCOMBER heard this about a workmate.

"I received a call from my sister telling me that my four-year-old daughter was in a nice church dress and rain boots when it wasn't even Sunday or raining," she said.

So she told her sister to give the phone to Miss Four.

Workmate told the girl to go and change the dress and take off the boots.

Miss Four remained silent on the other end.

"Go home right now and change your dress and take off those blue boots," the workmate yelled.

Miss Four replied, "Mummy you can see me?"

The mention of blue boots made her react.

Well, kids do say and do the darndest things.