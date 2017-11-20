Power abounds at COP23

/ Front page / News

PRIME Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says COP23 brought together power in many different forms.

Mr Bainimarama said it was power at all levels of government, power in corporate boardrooms, power in international institutions and civil society, power in the hands of educators, investors and creative artists, the organisational power of youth and the power derived as decision-makers from people to fully implement the Paris Agreement.

"We need these powers to solve the greatest challenge of our age," he said in his COP23 closing remarks in Bonn, Germany, on Saturday night (Fiji time).

"Right from the start, Fiji endeavoured to use the power of the COP presidency that you invested in us to put people first.

"We wanted to make a connection between these complex negotiations and the real, everyday concerns and aspirations of people the world over.

"That is why we brought so many of our own people with us to Bonn, who are not experts on climate negotiations, but live and faced climate change every day of their lives."

Mr Bainimarama said there had been positive momentum in a number of areas.

"We all leave Bonn having notched some notable achievements, including our Ocean Pathway, the historic agreement on agriculture, an action plan on gender and a decision that benefits local communities and indigenous peoples.

"We have also secured more funding for climate adaptation and I am pleased to note that we have taken the important next step to ensure that the Adaptation Fund shall serve the Paris Agreeent.

"We have also launched a global partnership to provide millions of climate-vulnerable people the world over with affordable access to insurance," he said.

The 23rd Conference of Parties or COP23 ended at about 7pm on Saturday (Fiji time), almost 24 hours after talks on the final day started in Bonn.