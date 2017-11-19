More women rugby referees needed

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Mere Uluinaceva officiating at a rugby training match. Picture: FT FILE

Update: 5:19PM THERE is a need for more women to officiate as referees during a rugby match as the career comes with a lot of opportunities.

This was highlighted by, Mere Uluinaceva, a rugby female referee who will be officiating at the upcoming Raka 7s this coming weekend.

The 28-year-old said preparation for the Raka 7s has been tireless as members of the Suva Rugby Referees Association are committed to make the tournament a successful one.

"There is a lot of potential in women referees as World rugby is very much focused on women. Right now Fiji doesn't have the numbers and there is a need for more women to take up this field," she said.

Originally from Namalata, Kadavu, Ms Uluinaceva said refereeing was all about guts and people needed to remove the preconceived idea that a woman's place is in the kitchen.

"There is a lot of people who are held back by society's thoughts on male dominated profession," she said.

"I myself have experienced this, where spectators swear or say negative things at me. But at the end of the day, it's about being thick skinned and continuing what you love to do."

She said she was proud to be in a male dominated profession as she currently proves that women should take advantage of various opportunities available today.

The Raka 7's will be the third international tournament for Ms Uluinaceva to officiate in.

The tournament will be played on November 24, 25 at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.