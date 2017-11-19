More women rugby referees needed

Update: 5:19PM THERE is a need for more women to officiate as referees during a rugby match as the career comes with a lot of opportunities.
This was highlighted by, Mere Uluinaceva, a rugby female referee who
will be officiating at the upcoming Raka 7s this coming weekend.
The 28-year-old said preparation for the Raka 7s has been tireless as
members of the Suva Rugby Referees Association are committed to make the tournament
a successful one.
"There is a lot of potential in women referees as World rugby is very
much focused on women. Right now Fiji doesn't have the numbers and there is a
need for more women to take up this field," she said.
Originally from Namalata, Kadavu, Ms Uluinaceva said refereeing was all
about guts and people needed to remove the preconceived idea that a woman's
place is in the kitchen.
"There is a lot of people who are held back by society's thoughts
on male dominated profession," she said.
"I myself have experienced this, where spectators swear or say negative
things at me. But at the end of the day, it's about being thick skinned and
continuing what you love to do."
She said she was proud to be in a male dominated profession as she
currently proves that women should take advantage of various
opportunities available today.
The Raka 7's will be the third international tournament for Ms
Uluinaceva to officiate in.
The tournament will be played on November 24, 25 at the ANZ Stadium in
Suva.