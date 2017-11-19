Update: 4:38PM EFFORTS by the University of the South Pacific's School of Education (SoEd)) to improve the quality of education of children in Fiji has led to an Untrained Teachers project facilitated by the institution by the end of this month.
This follows recent statistics which show that over
1000 teachers in Fiji's education system are untrained and having untrained
teachers in the system will adversely affect children's education.
USP and the Ministry of Education will be working in
collaboration during this project.
Head of SoEd Professor Govinda Lingam said sharing of
educational statistics on the quality of teachers is vital as it helps the SOEd
to prepare plans to address the issue.
"It is our professional responsibility to respond to
the needs of countries in the region. We have the capacity to help the
education ministries with the training of untrained teachers and in addressing
other issues in education," Professor Lingam said.
The project will commence on November 27.