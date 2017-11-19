Fiji Time: 8:49 PM on Sunday 19 November

Untrained teachers project

ALISI VUCAGO
Sunday, November 19, 2017

Update: 4:38PM EFFORTS by the University of the South Pacific's School of Education (SoEd)) to improve the quality of education of children in Fiji has led to an Untrained Teachers project facilitated by the institution by the end of this month.

This follows recent statistics which show that over 1000 teachers in Fiji's education system are untrained and having untrained teachers in the system will adversely affect children's education.

USP and the Ministry of Education will be working in collaboration during this project.

Head of SoEd Professor Govinda Lingam said sharing of educational statistics on the quality of teachers is vital as it helps the SOEd to prepare plans to address the issue.

"It is our professional responsibility to respond to the needs of countries in the region. We have the capacity to help the education ministries with the training of untrained teachers and in addressing other issues in education," Professor Lingam said.

The project will commence on November 27.








