Taxi driver shot

Update: 4:00PM INVESTIGATIONS is underway in Wellington, New Zealand after a taxi driver was shot last night.

A statement by the New Zealand Police media centre said the male driver was shot in the shoulder while he was in his taxi on Stone St in Miramar at about 9.10pm.

"He had taken two passengers - a man and a woman - from Courtenay Place to Stone St where it's believed a dispute occurred over the fare," the statement said.

"The driver got himself to a nearby service station where he was able to get help before he was taken to Wellington Hospital.

"Police are relieved the victim only received moderate injuries and is expected to make a full recovery."

Detective Senior Sergeant Tim Leitch said this type of crime was unusual for Wellington and they want to reassure the community that Police are focussed on finding those responsible and recovering the weapon.

Investigators are in the early stages of gathering information on the shooting.

Police are also seeking sightings of a Capital Taxis white Toyota Camry sedan and a man and a woman on foot on Stone St between 9pm and 9.15pm.