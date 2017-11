/ Front page / News

Update: 3:58PM VODAFONE Fiji currently trails 1-0 against Estonia in the International Friendly match at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

The goal was scored by Henri Anier in the 13th minute of the match after Epeli Loaniceva failed to stop the shot.

Fiji striker Saula Waqa got the golden opportunity to score towards the end end of the match but his attempt was stopped by the Estonia goalkeeper Marko Meerits.

Fiji was constant under pressure in the first twenty minutes of the match.