Challenge for Marist Sisters

Update: 3:32PM THE Marist Sisters congregation is facing the challenge of attracting younger women to join as nuns.
According to the Superior General of the Marist Sisters
congregation Grace Ellul, the sister hood is dying a slow death in
countries around the world
"In today's world
its becoming more difficult for young women to think about religious
life," she said.
" I think the people of Fiji have to think -
do they value the sister's work - Wherever I go they tell me they want sisters.
But if you want sisters you have to encourage young women to become one
otherwise the sisters who are older will die and there won't be anymore. Fiji
has quite a small number of sisters only 22."
She said while Fiji had
some younger members involved in the service, rich and developed countries
have no younger Marist sisters as most are aging.
"If there are no
other members then we would die out in those countries. I hope Fiji is
going to have young women interested in being a sister. It's a beautiful
life. I've spent 50 years as a sister and I'm very happy, it's a
life of service," she said with a smile.
The Marist Sisters
are an international congregation or order of Roman Catholic women. They have a
long history here in Fiji having had the first sisters arriving in
Fiji in 1892.
Sister Grace was the chief guest at
the bicentennial celebrations of the of Marist Convent School in Levuka.