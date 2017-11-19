Fiji Time: 8:49 PM on Sunday 19 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Challenge for Marist Sisters

MATILDA SIMMONS
Sunday, November 19, 2017

Update: 3:32PM THE Marist Sisters congregation is facing the challenge of attracting younger women to join as nuns.

According to the Superior General of the Marist Sisters congregation Grace Ellul, the sister hood is dying a slow death in countries around the world 

"In today's world its becoming more difficult for young women to think about religious life," she said.

 " I think the people of Fiji have to think - do they value the sister's work - Wherever I go they tell me they want sisters. But if you want sisters you have to encourage young women to become one otherwise the sisters who are older will die and there won't be anymore. Fiji has quite a small number of sisters only 22."

She said while Fiji had some younger members involved in the service, rich and developed countries have  no younger Marist sisters as most are aging.

"If there are no other members then we would die out in those countries.  I hope Fiji is going to have young women  interested in being a sister. It's a beautiful life. I've spent 50 years as a  sister and I'm very happy, it's a life of service," she said with a smile. 

 The Marist Sisters are an international congregation or order of Roman Catholic women. They have a long history here in Fiji having had the first sisters arriving  in Fiji in 1892.

Sister Grace was the chief guest at the bicentennial celebrations of the of Marist Convent School in Levuka.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62050.6015
JPY 55.545452.5454
GBP 0.36760.3596
EUR 0.41340.4014
NZD 0.71590.6829
AUD 0.64370.6187
USD 0.48830.4713

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 17th, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 'God first'
  2. 'Testament of our defence'
  3. Bati stuns Kiwis and will face Kangaroos
  4. 'We have done it'
  5. Woman's body found in harbour
  6. Keeping Fijian spirit alive in cold Germany
  7. FLP's poll promise
  8. Goalkeeper Tamanisau back for Fiji against Estonia
  9. Special award
  10. 20 countries form clean energy alliance

Top Stories this Week

  1. Fiji places second for Miss World 2017 talent Wednesday (15 Nov)
  2. COP23: France invite for Timoci Friday (17 Nov)
  3. Students holiday fares clarified Tuesday (14 Nov)
  4. Where there's a will... Thursday (16 Nov)
  5. Stunningly impressive Tuesday (14 Nov)
  6. Bati-mania Tuesday (14 Nov)
  7. Tighten defence Wednesday (15 Nov)
  8. Walker brothers' radar focuses on Fiji Bati kingpin Friday (17 Nov)
  9. Timoci opens COP23 Thursday (16 Nov)
  10. Arnold pays Fiji a visit Monday (13 Nov)