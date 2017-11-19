Challenge for Marist Sisters

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Superior General of the Marist Sisters worldwide, Grace Ellul after unveiling a plaque commemorating the Marist Sisters arrival to Fiji 125 years ago. Picture: MATILDA SIMMONS

Update: 3:32PM THE Marist Sisters congregation is facing the challenge of attracting younger women to join as nuns.

According to the Superior General of the Marist Sisters congregation Grace Ellul, the sister hood is dying a slow death in countries around the world

"In today's world its becoming more difficult for young women to think about religious life," she said.

" I think the people of Fiji have to think - do they value the sister's work - Wherever I go they tell me they want sisters. But if you want sisters you have to encourage young women to become one otherwise the sisters who are older will die and there won't be anymore. Fiji has quite a small number of sisters only 22."

She said while Fiji had some younger members involved in the service, rich and developed countries have no younger Marist sisters as most are aging.

"If there are no other members then we would die out in those countries. I hope Fiji is going to have young women interested in being a sister. It's a beautiful life. I've spent 50 years as a sister and I'm very happy, it's a life of service," she said with a smile.

The Marist Sisters are an international congregation or order of Roman Catholic women. They have a long history here in Fiji having had the first sisters arriving in Fiji in 1892.

Sister Grace was the chief guest at the bicentennial celebrations of the of Marist Convent School in Levuka.