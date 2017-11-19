Youths should contribute equally to decision making: Delana

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Youths engaged in group discussion during the Lau and Rotuma Youth Empowerment Training. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 3:26PM WE believe that youths should be able to contribute equally to decision making processes and be recognised in the development of our country, your communities and families.

Assistant Minister for Youth and Sports, Iliesa Delana said this while closing the Lau Rotuma Youth Empowerment Training this week.

Mr Delana said his ministry is mandated to propel the youth sector in Fiji forward and as such we intend to create a culture of diverse networking among youth groups and stakeholders.

He said they want to inspire youths to address the daily challengers they face and to become role models and leaders of today.

More than 30 young participants attended the training facilitated by the Ministry of Youth and Sports in partnership with the University of the South Pacific.