Youths should contribute equally to decision making: Delana

Update: 3:26PM WE believe that youths should be able to contribute equally to decision making processes and be recognised in the development of our country, your communities and families.
Assistant Minister for Youth and Sports, Iliesa Delana said this while
closing the Lau Rotuma Youth Empowerment Training this week.
Mr Delana said his ministry is mandated to propel the youth sector in
Fiji forward and as such we intend to create a culture of diverse networking among
youth groups and stakeholders.
He said they want to inspire youths to address the daily challengers
they face and to become role models and leaders of today.
More than 30 young participants attended the training facilitated by the
Ministry of Youth and Sports in partnership with the University of the South
Pacific.