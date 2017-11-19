Fiji Time: 8:49 PM on Sunday 19 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Youths should contribute equally to decision making: Delana

TALEBULA KATE
Sunday, November 19, 2017

Update: 3:26PM WE believe that youths should be able to contribute equally to decision making processes and be recognised in the development of our country, your communities and families.

Assistant Minister for Youth and Sports, Iliesa Delana said this while closing the Lau Rotuma Youth Empowerment Training this week. 

Mr Delana said his ministry is mandated to propel the youth sector in Fiji forward and as such we intend to create a culture of diverse networking among youth groups and stakeholders.

He said they want to inspire youths to address the daily challengers they face and to become role models and leaders of today.

More than 30 young participants attended the training facilitated by the Ministry of Youth and Sports in partnership with the University of the South Pacific. 








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62050.6015
JPY 55.545452.5454
GBP 0.36760.3596
EUR 0.41340.4014
NZD 0.71590.6829
AUD 0.64370.6187
USD 0.48830.4713

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 17th, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 'God first'
  2. 'Testament of our defence'
  3. Bati stuns Kiwis and will face Kangaroos
  4. 'We have done it'
  5. Woman's body found in harbour
  6. Keeping Fijian spirit alive in cold Germany
  7. FLP's poll promise
  8. Goalkeeper Tamanisau back for Fiji against Estonia
  9. Special award
  10. 20 countries form clean energy alliance

Top Stories this Week

  1. Fiji places second for Miss World 2017 talent Wednesday (15 Nov)
  2. COP23: France invite for Timoci Friday (17 Nov)
  3. Students holiday fares clarified Tuesday (14 Nov)
  4. Where there's a will... Thursday (16 Nov)
  5. Stunningly impressive Tuesday (14 Nov)
  6. Bati-mania Tuesday (14 Nov)
  7. Tighten defence Wednesday (15 Nov)
  8. Walker brothers' radar focuses on Fiji Bati kingpin Friday (17 Nov)
  9. Timoci opens COP23 Thursday (16 Nov)
  10. Arnold pays Fiji a visit Monday (13 Nov)