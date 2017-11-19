Officers reminded of rights

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho speaks to senior officers during the closing of the Senior Managers OHCHR workshop with Representative Dr Chitralekha Massey and Deputy Regional Reprentative Patrick Marega Castellan

Update: 2:48PM SENIOR officers of the Fiji Police Force were reminded that while their focus will be on upholding the rights of all Fijians, they must not lose sight of the fact that Police offices also have rights.

While closing the week long Senior Managers Human Rights training attended by representatives from the four policing divisions in Suva, Commissioner of Police Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho has reminded said every day they discussed human rights not because the international community or the United Nations is looking but because it's the right thing to do.

"Policing is such that we must weigh the fact that our officers have human rights too and that they need rest, time off, and logistics to be able to produce what is demanded from them and policing is never an easy job," Brig-Gen Qiliho said.

The five day training focused on key human rights standards for law enforcement senior managers, command responsibility on arrest, detention, use of force and the Convention against Torture, law enforcement during natural disasters and other emergencies, law enforcement and the rights of persons with disabilities, law enforcement and the rights of the child, law enforcement and the rights of LGBTI person.

The training was conducted by the United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights.