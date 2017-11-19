Officers reminded of rights

Update: 2:48PM SENIOR officers of the Fiji Police Force were reminded that while their focus will be on upholding the rights of all Fijians, they must not lose sight of the fact that Police offices also have rights.
While closing the week long Senior Managers Human Rights training attended
by representatives from the four policing divisions in Suva, Commissioner of
Police Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho has reminded said every day they
discussed human rights not because the international community or the United
Nations is looking but because it's the right thing to do.
"Policing is such that we must weigh the fact that our officers have
human rights too and that they need rest, time off, and logistics to be able to
produce what is demanded from them and policing is never an easy job," Brig-Gen
Qiliho said.
The five day training focused on key human rights standards for law
enforcement senior managers, command responsibility on arrest, detention, use
of force and the Convention against Torture, law enforcement during natural
disasters and other emergencies, law enforcement and the rights of persons with
disabilities, law enforcement and the rights of the child, law enforcement and
the rights of LGBTI person.
The training was conducted by the United Nations Office of the High
Commissioner for Human Rights.