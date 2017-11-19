Fiji Time: 8:49 PM on Sunday 19 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Officers reminded of rights

ALISI VUCAGO
Sunday, November 19, 2017

Update: 2:48PM SENIOR officers of the Fiji Police Force were reminded that while their focus will be on upholding the rights of all Fijians, they must not lose sight of the fact that Police offices also have rights.

While closing the week long Senior Managers Human Rights training attended by representatives from the four policing divisions in Suva, Commissioner of Police Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho has reminded said every day they discussed human rights not because the international community or the United Nations is looking but because it's the right thing to do.

"Policing is such that we must weigh the fact that our officers have human rights too and that they need rest, time off, and logistics to be able to produce what is demanded from them and policing is never an easy job," Brig-Gen Qiliho said.

The five day training focused on key human rights standards for law enforcement senior managers, command responsibility on arrest, detention, use of force and the Convention against Torture, law enforcement during natural disasters and other emergencies, law enforcement and the rights of persons with disabilities, law enforcement and the rights of the child, law enforcement and the rights of LGBTI person.

The training was conducted by the United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62050.6015
JPY 55.545452.5454
GBP 0.36760.3596
EUR 0.41340.4014
NZD 0.71590.6829
AUD 0.64370.6187
USD 0.48830.4713

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 17th, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 'God first'
  2. 'Testament of our defence'
  3. Bati stuns Kiwis and will face Kangaroos
  4. 'We have done it'
  5. Woman's body found in harbour
  6. Keeping Fijian spirit alive in cold Germany
  7. FLP's poll promise
  8. Goalkeeper Tamanisau back for Fiji against Estonia
  9. Special award
  10. 20 countries form clean energy alliance

Top Stories this Week

  1. Fiji places second for Miss World 2017 talent Wednesday (15 Nov)
  2. COP23: France invite for Timoci Friday (17 Nov)
  3. Students holiday fares clarified Tuesday (14 Nov)
  4. Where there's a will... Thursday (16 Nov)
  5. Stunningly impressive Tuesday (14 Nov)
  6. Bati-mania Tuesday (14 Nov)
  7. Tighten defence Wednesday (15 Nov)
  8. Walker brothers' radar focuses on Fiji Bati kingpin Friday (17 Nov)
  9. Timoci opens COP23 Thursday (16 Nov)
  10. Arnold pays Fiji a visit Monday (13 Nov)