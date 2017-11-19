Fiji Time: 8:50 PM on Sunday 19 November

COP23: PM closes conference

TALEBULA KATE
Sunday, November 19, 2017

Update: 2:36PM THE Fijian delegation in Bonn, Germany led by the Prime Minister and COP23 president Voreqe Bainimarama sang the 'Isa Lei' farewell song to all delegates during the closing of the COP conference yesterday.

Mr Bainimarama thanked delegates and participants for their support and the areas achieved during the week.

"We all leave Bonn having notched up some notable achievements, including our Ocean Pathway, the historic agreement on agriculture, an action plan on gender and a decision that benefits local communities and indigenous peoples," Mr Bainimarama said.

"We have also secured more funding for climate adaptation and I am pleased to note that we have taken the important next step to ensure that the Adaptation Fund shall serve the Paris Agreement," he said.

"We have also launched a global partnership to provide millions of climate-vulnerable people the world over with affordable access to insurance."








