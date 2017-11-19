COP23: PM closes conference

Update: 2:36PM THE Fijian delegation in Bonn, Germany led by the Prime Minister and COP23 president Voreqe Bainimarama sang the 'Isa Lei' farewell song to all delegates during the closing of the COP conference yesterday.
Mr Bainimarama thanked delegates and participants for their
support and the areas achieved during the week.
"We all leave Bonn having notched up some notable
achievements, including our Ocean Pathway, the historic agreement on
agriculture, an action plan on gender and a decision that benefits local communities
and indigenous peoples," Mr Bainimarama said.
"We have also secured more funding for climate adaptation
and I am pleased to note that we have taken the important next step to ensure
that the Adaptation Fund shall serve the Paris Agreement," he said.
"We have also launched a global partnership to provide
millions of climate-vulnerable people the world over with affordable access to
insurance."