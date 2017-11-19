Nine people evicted in Fiji Bati, Kiwi game

/ Front page / News

Update: 2:27PM A TOTAL of nine people were evicted by the New Zealand Police at last night's Rugby League World Cup 2017 quarter final match between New Zealand and Fiji at Wellington?s Westpac Stadium.

According to the New Zealand Police media center, Wellington District Rugby League World Cup operations commander Inspector Neil Banks said overall the crowd was well behaved, with the Fijian supporters creating a good family atmosphere however there were a few incidents of concern.

Mr Banks said one person was taken to hospital with a suspected broken ankle when the individual attempted to jump a barrier to get onto the playing surface.

"He was intoxicated and climbing over the fence when he fell and quite seriously injured himself," Mr Banks said.

A second person had also been charged with pitch invasion following a separate incident. A third patron was arrested when they became disorderly while being evicted from the stadium.