Fiji Time: 8:49 PM on Sunday 19 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Nine people evicted in Fiji Bati, Kiwi game

ALISI VUCAGO
Sunday, November 19, 2017

Update: 2:27PM A TOTAL of nine people were evicted by the New Zealand Police at last night's Rugby League World Cup 2017 quarter final match between New Zealand and Fiji at Wellington?s Westpac Stadium.

According to the New Zealand Police media center, Wellington District Rugby League World Cup operations commander Inspector Neil Banks said overall the crowd was well behaved, with the Fijian supporters creating a good family atmosphere however there were a few incidents of concern.

Mr Banks said one person was taken to hospital with a suspected broken ankle when the individual  attempted to jump a barrier to get onto the playing surface.

 "He was intoxicated and climbing over the fence when he fell and quite seriously injured himself," Mr Banks said.

A second person had also been charged with pitch invasion following a separate incident. A third patron was arrested when they became disorderly while being evicted from the stadium.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62050.6015
JPY 55.545452.5454
GBP 0.36760.3596
EUR 0.41340.4014
NZD 0.71590.6829
AUD 0.64370.6187
USD 0.48830.4713

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 17th, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 'God first'
  2. 'Testament of our defence'
  3. Bati stuns Kiwis and will face Kangaroos
  4. 'We have done it'
  5. Woman's body found in harbour
  6. Keeping Fijian spirit alive in cold Germany
  7. FLP's poll promise
  8. Goalkeeper Tamanisau back for Fiji against Estonia
  9. Special award
  10. 20 countries form clean energy alliance

Top Stories this Week

  1. Fiji places second for Miss World 2017 talent Wednesday (15 Nov)
  2. COP23: France invite for Timoci Friday (17 Nov)
  3. Students holiday fares clarified Tuesday (14 Nov)
  4. Where there's a will... Thursday (16 Nov)
  5. Stunningly impressive Tuesday (14 Nov)
  6. Bati-mania Tuesday (14 Nov)
  7. Tighten defence Wednesday (15 Nov)
  8. Walker brothers' radar focuses on Fiji Bati kingpin Friday (17 Nov)
  9. Timoci opens COP23 Thursday (16 Nov)
  10. Arnold pays Fiji a visit Monday (13 Nov)