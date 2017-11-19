Fiji Time: 8:49 PM on Sunday 19 November

COP23: Delegation reminded of expectation in Fiji

TALEBULA KATE
Sunday, November 19, 2017

Update: 2:12PM THE Fijian delegation to the COP23 in Bonn, Germany was reminded on the expectations back here at home towards their work in Bonn and the importance of this work to Fiji and all Fijians.

Prime Minister and COP23 president Voreqe Bainimarama shared this with the Fijian delegation (National and COP23 Secretariat) and the Fijian community living in Germany when they presented a traditional ceremony of appreciation yesterday morning.

"We came to Bonn with the Bula Spirit and we leave that Bula Spirit here in Bonn and I thank you for all your excellent work," Mr Bainimarama said.

Mr Bainimarama leaves for Fiji today.








