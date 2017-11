/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image A load of cane being tipped over at the mill in Labasa yesterday as the crushing season ended for the North. Picture: SERAFINA SILAITOGA

Update: 1:46PM CRUSHING season ends later today for cane farmers in the North.

Fiji Sugar Corporation mill manager in Labasa Karia Christopher thanked his workers for their effort, dedication and commitment in achieving successful results.

The division produced about 70,000 tonnes of sugar and crushed about 675,000 tonnes of cane.

Mr Karia said the northern team has performed well over the past decade.