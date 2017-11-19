Weather watch: Rain to gradually ease

/ Front page / News

Update: 1:21PM A TROUGH of low pressure with associated cloud and showers remains slow moving over the North-eastern parts of the group and is gradually weakening and moving Eastwards away from the group.

This is according to a weather bulletin from the National Weather Forecasting Centre in Nadi at 9:30am today anticipating another trough of low pressure to affect the country from later Monday.

Forecast to midnight tomorrow for the Fiji group - occasional showers and few thunderstorms over Lau and Lomaiviti group, the eastern parts of Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands.

Showers are expected to gradually ease later tonight and cloudy periods with some showers over the eastern parts and interior of the other larger islands.

Elsewhere, fine apart from isolated afternoon or evening showers and thunderstorms.

For mariners, moderate to rough seas with moderate southerly swells.