Regional education information summit

Update: 1:07PM EDUCATION officials from 15 Pacific Island countries were part of a Regional Summit on strengthening use of education information to inform change that was held in Fiji this week.
A statement by the Pacific
Community (SPC) which facilitated the event said it was aimed at enhancing one
to transparency and evidence sharing to be able to see
issues and change mindsets.
"Developing a divisional lens to identify evidence determines the
strengths and areas required for improvement within education systems was
something the delegates agreed," the statement said.
ICT for Education Consultant Andrew Erbs said data usage was about
people and having the right people, in the right places with the right skills.
"The Summit has been a great platform to share knowledge, information
and practises among the countries and to discuss how the political contexts in
individual countries and across the region factors in to how governments use
information to inform education decisions," he said.
Representatives from the Cook Islands, Federated States of Micronesia,
Fiji, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Nauru, Niue, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Samoa,
Solomon Islands, Tokelau, Tonga, Tuvalu and Vanuatu were represented at the
Summit by their ministries of education senior officials.
Development partners from the University of the South Pacific (USP), the
Government of Australia, the World Bank, the Asian Development Bank, UNESCO
UIS, Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat and UNICEF were also present.