Fiji Time: 8:49 PM on Sunday 19 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Regional education information summit

ALISI VUCAGO
Sunday, November 19, 2017

Update: 1:07PM EDUCATION officials from 15 Pacific Island countries were part of a Regional Summit on strengthening use of education information to inform change that was held in Fiji this week.

A statement by the Pacific Community (SPC) which facilitated the event said it was aimed at enhancing one to transparency and evidence sharing to be able to see issues and change mindsets.

"Developing a divisional lens to identify evidence determines the strengths and areas required for improvement within education systems was something the delegates agreed," the statement said.

ICT for Education Consultant Andrew Erbs said data usage was about people and having the right people, in the right places with the right skills.

"The Summit has been a great platform to share knowledge, information and practises among the countries and to discuss how the political contexts in individual countries and across the region factors in to how governments use information to inform education decisions," he said.

Representatives from the Cook Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, Fiji, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Nauru, Niue, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tokelau, Tonga, Tuvalu and Vanuatu were represented at the Summit by their ministries of education senior officials.

Development partners from the University of the South Pacific (USP), the Government of Australia, the World Bank, the Asian Development Bank, UNESCO UIS, Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat and UNICEF were also present.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62050.6015
JPY 55.545452.5454
GBP 0.36760.3596
EUR 0.41340.4014
NZD 0.71590.6829
AUD 0.64370.6187
USD 0.48830.4713

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 17th, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 'God first'
  2. 'Testament of our defence'
  3. Bati stuns Kiwis and will face Kangaroos
  4. 'We have done it'
  5. Woman's body found in harbour
  6. Keeping Fijian spirit alive in cold Germany
  7. FLP's poll promise
  8. Goalkeeper Tamanisau back for Fiji against Estonia
  9. Special award
  10. 20 countries form clean energy alliance

Top Stories this Week

  1. Fiji places second for Miss World 2017 talent Wednesday (15 Nov)
  2. COP23: France invite for Timoci Friday (17 Nov)
  3. Students holiday fares clarified Tuesday (14 Nov)
  4. Where there's a will... Thursday (16 Nov)
  5. Stunningly impressive Tuesday (14 Nov)
  6. Bati-mania Tuesday (14 Nov)
  7. Tighten defence Wednesday (15 Nov)
  8. Walker brothers' radar focuses on Fiji Bati kingpin Friday (17 Nov)
  9. Timoci opens COP23 Thursday (16 Nov)
  10. Arnold pays Fiji a visit Monday (13 Nov)