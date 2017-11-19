Regional education information summit

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Participants at the summit. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 1:07PM EDUCATION officials from 15 Pacific Island countries were part of a Regional Summit on strengthening use of education information to inform change that was held in Fiji this week.

A statement by the Pacific Community (SPC) which facilitated the event said it was aimed at enhancing one to transparency and evidence sharing to be able to see issues and change mindsets.

"Developing a divisional lens to identify evidence determines the strengths and areas required for improvement within education systems was something the delegates agreed," the statement said.

ICT for Education Consultant Andrew Erbs said data usage was about people and having the right people, in the right places with the right skills.

"The Summit has been a great platform to share knowledge, information and practises among the countries and to discuss how the political contexts in individual countries and across the region factors in to how governments use information to inform education decisions," he said.

Representatives from the Cook Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, Fiji, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Nauru, Niue, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tokelau, Tonga, Tuvalu and Vanuatu were represented at the Summit by their ministries of education senior officials.

Development partners from the University of the South Pacific (USP), the Government of Australia, the World Bank, the Asian Development Bank, UNESCO UIS, Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat and UNICEF were also present.