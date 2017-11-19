Plea for children's safety

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image WPC Litia Lawacoki the Post Officer at Kavanagasau Community Post following an awareness session at Mavua District School. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 1:03PM PARENTS and guardians are being urged to ensure the safety of their children during the school holidays.

Fiji Police Chief of Operations officer ACP Rusiate Tudravu said with a lot of social gatherings and engagements anticipated, the safety of our children was often disregarded.

"And in the event a child becomes a victim of crime we will explore the issue of negligence and will not hesitate to lay appropriate charges," ACP Tudravu said.

He said as we enter into the final week of the 2017 academic year they are making this plea for our children as they do not want to receive any reports of drowning's or fatalities and they need everyone's support to keep them safe.