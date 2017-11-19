Value our singers

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Inoke "Knox" Kalounisiga singing his rendition of Bula Maleya during the Tribute to the Classics at the Grand Pacific Hotel last night. Picture: JONA KONATACI

BUILDING appreciation for local talents is the aim of Tribute to the Classics organiser, Talei Draunibaka.

Draunibaka said she wanted people to appreciate local music more through her event which was held at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva last night.

"All the songs are by Fijian composers. What I am trying to get out of tonight is that people recognise and appreciate that these are the artistes who share their country.

"We don't give enough value to Fijian music and that is what we are trying to change," Draunibaka said.

"That people really enjoy the show and they have a bit of a sense of appreciation for the life, work and contribution of musicians and the industry."

Draunibaka also sees this event as a step to change people's mind-set towards piracy.

"The music industry, especially for us musicians we don't have a consistent income so when there are avenues where we can get an extra income stream and there are people who are there to exploit our work," she said.

"So hopefully this is the first step to change that mind-set that you need to pay for the value of someone's work because that is heart and soul they put into a song."

The music event pays tribute to artistes from the 1950s to the 1970s.

In terms of ticket sales, Draunibaka said it was better than last year's and said the response for the event had been great.