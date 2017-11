/ Front page / News

POLICE are investigating the discovery of a woman's body in the Suva Harbour yesterday afternoon.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said the woman, who is an iTaukei, was yet to be identified by the family.

Ms Naisoro said the victim was believed to be a woman who was often seen around Suva City and police were working on getting a relative to identify her.

However, Ms Naisoro said officers were working on gathering information around the vicinity where the victim was found.