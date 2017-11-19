Special award

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Minister for Youth and Sports Laisenia Tuitubou awards students of Labasa Special School with their Duke of Edinburgh certificates. Picture SERAFINA SILAITOGA

THE Labasa Special School has become the country's first special school to be involved with the Duke of Edinburgh International Award program.

In praising the students' efforts, Minister for Youth and Sports Laisenia Tuitubou yesterday thanked the students for their commitment.

In awarding 75 students of the North for successfully completing the program, Mr Tuitubou said the involvement of special students proved anyone was able to achieve success in life.

"This is the first time ever in Fiji that members of a special education institute and a registered youth club received their awards," he said.

"As most of us are aware, not all learning takes place in a classroom and young people need exercises outside the classroom to be committed, responsible and fulfilled citizens of Fiji.

"The award's non-formal educational model provides an alternative way for young people in the rural and maritime areas who are not in the formal education system to gain a sense of self-esteem and achievement."

Mr Tuitubou said through the program, his ministry planned to develop critical thinking and problem-solving skills which would ultimately improve students' academic performance.

"This will also set a strong platform for future goals to be achieved," he said.

"I am impressed by the fortitude that each of you has shown in finishing this intense and sustained program.

"I am particularly impressed that you have excelled across different aspects and disciplines."

Students of the special school were grateful to the ministry and teachers for involving them.

Student and bronze awardee Ilimo Tamamavu said he learnt a lot of good issues through doing community work.

"I am very happy and working with the community in helping the residents of Babasiga Ashram has made me appreciate people more," he said.