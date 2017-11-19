Fiji Time: 8:49 PM on Sunday 19 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Doctor urges checks for prostate

Kalesi Mele
Sunday, November 19, 2017

MEN have been encouraged to not be complacent and be screened for prostate cancer.

Following the Movember march held in Lautoka yesterday, chief guest, Dr Ilikini Naitini said prostate cancer was a difficult subject to discuss even among males.

"It seems to be a taboo topic for men and I guess this whole creating awareness process has helped," he said. "I have had four men come in and ask questions about the ailment and have requested for check- ups which is good.

"Previously you would hardly have males voluntarily come up to get checked."

Dr Naitini said there was no one specific symptom for prostate cancer.

"The symptoms vary from difficulty in urination or blood in the urine and sometimes excessive weight loss.

"But we strongly advise that if the men feel that there's something wrong with them then they need to go to the hospital for checks.

"That's the take home message from today (yesterday), go get checked, there's nothing to be ashamed of," he said.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62050.6015
JPY 55.545452.5454
GBP 0.36760.3596
EUR 0.41340.4014
NZD 0.71590.6829
AUD 0.64370.6187
USD 0.48830.4713

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 17th, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 'God first'
  2. 'Testament of our defence'
  3. Bati stuns Kiwis and will face Kangaroos
  4. 'We have done it'
  5. Woman's body found in harbour
  6. Keeping Fijian spirit alive in cold Germany
  7. FLP's poll promise
  8. Goalkeeper Tamanisau back for Fiji against Estonia
  9. Special award
  10. 20 countries form clean energy alliance

Top Stories this Week

  1. Fiji places second for Miss World 2017 talent Wednesday (15 Nov)
  2. COP23: France invite for Timoci Friday (17 Nov)
  3. Students holiday fares clarified Tuesday (14 Nov)
  4. Where there's a will... Thursday (16 Nov)
  5. Stunningly impressive Tuesday (14 Nov)
  6. Bati-mania Tuesday (14 Nov)
  7. Tighten defence Wednesday (15 Nov)
  8. Walker brothers' radar focuses on Fiji Bati kingpin Friday (17 Nov)
  9. Timoci opens COP23 Thursday (16 Nov)
  10. Arnold pays Fiji a visit Monday (13 Nov)