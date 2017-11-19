Chance to connect and spend quality time

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Family and friends were part of the Family Fun Day held at the St Joseph the Worker Primary School grounds yesterday. Picture: JONA KONATACI

HUNDREDS of people gathered at the St Joseph Primary School at Wainibuku yesterday to mark the World Day for the Prevention of Child Abuse and Neglect (PCAN Day).

The day brought together families and government, and non-government organisations to advocate on numerous issues which children face from health to child labour and care during a disaster.

Assistant director for child services in the Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation, Ela Tukutukulevu said many families faced stress which made it difficult to provide safe, stable and nurturing environments for children.

"Alcohol and drug abuse, violence, even the weight of financial pressures, are factors that erode family unit, and compromise care and support for children," she said.

"Today's fun day out is a chance for families to connect and spend quality time together and it's also a chance for us and our child protection partners to get out in to the local community and talk about our support services."

Last year, the Child Services Unit recorded 1077 reports of child abuse with iTaukei children under 10 years being the largest victims of abuse in Fiji.

As per facts released by the unit, the top two types of child abuse cases reported in Fiji are neglect and sexual abuse with iTaukei children between the ages of five to nine being the most vulnerable.

"Neglecting is overwhelmingly Fiji's largest problem: lack of supervision, failure to provide food, clothing, shelter, medical care and education affect both boys and girls almost equally."