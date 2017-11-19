Fiji Time: 8:49 PM on Sunday 19 November

Youth scheme

Mere Naleba
Sunday, November 19, 2017

The Fiji Labour Party will put in place a national youth service scheme that its party leader Mahendra Chaudhry said would be able to provide more employment opportunities for youths.

"Our manifesto, we have been proposing the creation of national youth service scheme. And that is very important because you've got to find a way of keeping this people employed in some capacity," Mr Chaudhry said.

"They just can't be idle because that is going to be disastrous. You've got to keep them engaged, keep them employed until a time they are able to gain maturity to keep them out of trouble."

He said the country needed a strategy similar to the one mentioned as it would ensure the utilisation of youths in all areas especially in trade.

"The national youth services scheme will take in youths between the ages of 18 and 23, for a three-year period, give them a stipend on which they can live and provide them necessary training to be able to enter the employment market.

"This will not cost too much, we have to invest in our youths, we have to do something for these people who cannot enter university or do not have any inclination for academic studies but are skilful in other trades."








