Fiji Time: 8:50 PM on Sunday 19 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

20 countries form clean energy alliance

Sikeli Qounadovu In Bonn, Germany
Sunday, November 19, 2017

A GLOBAL alliance made up of 20 countries, including Fiji, has been formed with the aim to accelerate the transition to clean energy.

It is spearheaded by the United Kingdom and Canada.

Fiji's Attorney-General and Minister Responsible for Climate Change, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, who attended the Powering Past Coal Alliance meeting, said this was a very important alliance in the transition to clean energy.

"We don't use coal, we have never used coal and we do not intend to use coal," he said.

More than 20 countries, including France, Finland, and Mexico are part of the Powering Past Coal Alliance which also brings together a wide range of businesses and civil society organisations that have united for climate protection.

According to a media statement, the member countries agreed to phase out coal with businesses also showing the commitments to focus their operations without coal.

The global alliance hopes to increase membership to 50 by as early as 2018.

Earlier in the week, scientists predicted global carbon emission to increase by about two per cent this year when compared with last year.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62050.6015
JPY 55.545452.5454
GBP 0.36760.3596
EUR 0.41340.4014
NZD 0.71590.6829
AUD 0.64370.6187
USD 0.48830.4713

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 17th, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 'God first'
  2. 'Testament of our defence'
  3. Bati stuns Kiwis and will face Kangaroos
  4. 'We have done it'
  5. Woman's body found in harbour
  6. Keeping Fijian spirit alive in cold Germany
  7. FLP's poll promise
  8. Goalkeeper Tamanisau back for Fiji against Estonia
  9. Special award
  10. 20 countries form clean energy alliance

Top Stories this Week

  1. Fiji places second for Miss World 2017 talent Wednesday (15 Nov)
  2. COP23: France invite for Timoci Friday (17 Nov)
  3. Students holiday fares clarified Tuesday (14 Nov)
  4. Where there's a will... Thursday (16 Nov)
  5. Stunningly impressive Tuesday (14 Nov)
  6. Bati-mania Tuesday (14 Nov)
  7. Tighten defence Wednesday (15 Nov)
  8. Walker brothers' radar focuses on Fiji Bati kingpin Friday (17 Nov)
  9. Timoci opens COP23 Thursday (16 Nov)
  10. Arnold pays Fiji a visit Monday (13 Nov)