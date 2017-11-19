20 countries form clean energy alliance

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fiji's ambassador to the Kingdom of Belgium, permanent representative to the EU and special envoy to the UNFCCC Deo Saran, shares a light moment with the former president of Kiribati Anote Tong. Picture : SUPPLIED

A GLOBAL alliance made up of 20 countries, including Fiji, has been formed with the aim to accelerate the transition to clean energy.

It is spearheaded by the United Kingdom and Canada.

Fiji's Attorney-General and Minister Responsible for Climate Change, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, who attended the Powering Past Coal Alliance meeting, said this was a very important alliance in the transition to clean energy.

"We don't use coal, we have never used coal and we do not intend to use coal," he said.

More than 20 countries, including France, Finland, and Mexico are part of the Powering Past Coal Alliance which also brings together a wide range of businesses and civil society organisations that have united for climate protection.

According to a media statement, the member countries agreed to phase out coal with businesses also showing the commitments to focus their operations without coal.

The global alliance hopes to increase membership to 50 by as early as 2018.

Earlier in the week, scientists predicted global carbon emission to increase by about two per cent this year when compared with last year.