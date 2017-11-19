Fiji Time: 8:49 PM on Sunday 19 November

Fiji can lead at global fora

Sikeli Qounadovu In Bonn, Germany
Sunday, November 19, 2017

AS the 23rd Conference of Parties (COP 23) came to a close, one thing for sure is that Fiji has proven its ability to play the leadership role in the international climate meeting.

Throughout the week there have been accolades from world leaders, civil societies and other representatives on the way Fiji has handled this year's COP in Bonn, Germany.

Oxfam in the Pacific regional director Raijeli Nicole said compared with previous COP where Fiji and the Pacific returned disappointed, "there are positives that we as islanders can take back as a region".

"The main point for us as Pacific Islanders that have come out from this COP23 process is that we showed the world that the Pacific as a region could actually lead," she said.

"We have had leadership from developed nations and we come out of it disappointed, unhappy we don't get the kind of gains that we want to see, so I am asking everybody, that this is a COP that we should own and for us.

"The Fiji presidency is not just about COP23, it's about how we implement that Paris Agreement rule book 1.5 degrees by 2020, it's how we get there.

"For us in the Pacific, what is important is not to go ahead and leave people behind and that's what we are modelling here," said Ms Nicole.








