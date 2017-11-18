Marist Convent old scholars reminisce on best memories

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Former pupils of Marist Convent School in Levuka cuts the cake marking the 125 year history of the school. Picture : MATILDA SIMMONS

Update: 6:11PM FOR most of the ex-scholars of Marist Convent School in Levuka, it was the quality of education offered to them that served as best memories.

Nemani Maraiwai, Rosy Chute and Winny Fiu were some of the former pupils who came to Levuka to be part of the schools 125th year anniversary.

"We had girls from Tonga, Kiribati, and Samoa boarding with us," desribed Rosy Chute who came from Labasa for the celebration.

"The nuns taught us sewing, embroidery, and knitting. Nowadays kids are absorbed in technology and phones."

"I remember back in the 1950s the school were divided into two, one was was the Sacred Heart School and Marist Convent before they merged. I brought my granddaughter today to see where my children and I got educated," said Winny Fiu.

Mr Maraiwai attended the school in the 1960s. For him it was the nuns who had an influence on his education.

"In our time, it was during the colonial days and majority of the teachers were sisters. There were sisters from France, Ireland and so on. They were great disciplinarians and no nonsense type, you had to be very clear on the purpose for why you are at Marist Convent."

The school end their two day celebration today.

It started with a march through Levuka town before a plaque marking the occasion was unveiled by the Superior General of the Marist Sisters, Grace Ellul who came from Rome to be part of the event.