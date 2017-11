/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Gradutes of Montfort Boys Town in Savusavu this afternoon. Picture: SERAFINA SILAITOGA

Update: 6:01PM THE 32 graduates of Montfort Boys Town institution in Savusavu have been reminded to maintain a positive attitude.

Divisional educational officer North Salemo Drokamaisau urged the graduates to keep aiming high, even after finding their jobs.

He told them that life was a journey and they should keep striving for the best in life.

The graduates are now certified mechanical engineer and carpenters.