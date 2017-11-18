Fiji Time: 2:17 AM on Sunday 19 November

Students commended for community work

SERAFINA SILAITOGA
Saturday, November 18, 2017

Update: 5:52PM MINISTER for Youth and Sports Laisenia Tuitubou thanked 75 students of the North for working with communities under the Duke of Edinburgh International Award Program this year.

In handing out the certificates at Labasa, Mr Tuitubou said their contribution in doing community work has certainly made a difference.

"You can bask in this achievement but also know that the qualities you have shown in gaining this Award are qualities that will do you well in your future careers and lives."

Students from the Labasa Special School were also part of the event held at Khatriya hall.








