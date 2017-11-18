Students commended for community work

Update: 5:52PM MINISTER for Youth and Sports Laisenia Tuitubou thanked 75 students of the North for working with communities under the Duke of Edinburgh International Award Program this year.
In handing
out the certificates at Labasa, Mr Tuitubou said their contribution in doing
community work has certainly made a difference.
"You can
bask in this achievement but also know that the qualities you have shown in
gaining this Award are qualities that will do you well in your future careers
and lives."
Students
from the Labasa Special School were also part of the event held at Khatriya
hall.