More awareness on health of oceans: Saran

+ Enlarge this image Ambassador Saran (far right) with the former President of Kiribati (middle) and a fellow delegate to COP23. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 5:42PM THERE needs to be more awareness on the decline in the health of oceans and its impacts on small islands developing states including Pacific island nations.

Speaking at an oceans side event that was organised by the Nature And Biodiversity Conservation Union of Germany today, Fiji's Ambassador to the European Union and Climate Ambassador Deo Saran linked the role of oceans to the survival of Pacific island countries.

"Coming from the Pacific, we all know that there is a strong link between healthy oceans, healthy livelihoods and a healthy climate. Our people rely on the Oceans for feeding their families. Oceans are important both for mitigation and adaptation," Mr Saran said.

Mr Saran who was joined by the former President of Kiribati Anote Tong and the State Secretary, Federal Ministry for the Environment, Nature Conservation, Building and Nuclear Safety (BMUB) Jochen Flasbarth in Germany said the Pacific and many other parts of the world were affected by the rapid destruction and bleaching of coral reefs which has deprived us from coastal life and fish.