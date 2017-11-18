More awareness on health of oceans: Saran

Update: 5:42PM THERE needs to be more awareness on the decline in the health of oceans and its impacts on small islands developing states including Pacific island nations.
Speaking at an oceans side event that was organised by the Nature And
Biodiversity Conservation Union of Germany today, Fiji's Ambassador to the
European Union and Climate Ambassador Deo Saran linked the role of oceans to
the survival of Pacific island countries.
"Coming from the Pacific, we all know that there is a strong link between
healthy oceans, healthy livelihoods and a healthy climate. Our people rely on
the Oceans for feeding their families. Oceans are important both for mitigation
and adaptation," Mr Saran said.
Mr Saran who was joined by the former President of Kiribati Anote Tong and the State
Secretary, Federal Ministry for the Environment, Nature Conservation, Building
and Nuclear Safety (BMUB) Jochen Flasbarth in Germany
said the Pacific and many other parts of the world were affected by
the rapid destruction and bleaching of coral reefs which has deprived us from
coastal life and fish.