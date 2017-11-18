Fiji Time: 2:17 AM on Sunday 19 November

COP23: Climate meeting goes overnight

LICE MOVONO
Saturday, November 18, 2017

Update: 4:40PM TS almost 5am on November 18 in Bonn, Germany and negotiations at COP23 are slowly coming to consensus.

A senior Fijian delegation negotiator who did not wish to be named said there had been some objections which required strong negotiations. 

Consensus has become clearer now as the meeting of the Parties to the Kyoto Protocol (CMP) begins.

Delays in negotiations have been over texts for the adaptation funds aspect of the Paris Agreement, the insider said.

At the conclusion of the CMP, the COP closing plenary will take place to end the processing of COP23. 








