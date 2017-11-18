Weather watch: Expect showers ahead

/ Front page / News

Update: 4:02PM A TROUGH of low pressure with associated cloud and showers remains slow moving over the North-eastern parts of the group and is gradually weakening and moving east away from the group.

This has been confirmed in a weather bulletin issued from the National Weather Forecasting Centre in Nadi at 3:30pm this afternoon.

Meanwhile, another trough of low pressure is anticipated to affect the country from later Monday.

As for the forecast to midnight tomorrow for the Fiji group there will be occasional showers and few thunderstorms over the Lau and Lomaiviti group, the eastern parts of Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands.

Showers gradually easing later tonight